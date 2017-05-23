Chetan Bhagat, the half story-teller, half businessman

Chetan Bhagat's entertainment outfit, Chetan Bhagat Entertainment Pvt Ltd, was floated with a small capital of Rs one lakh. Today it has grown into an eight-crore-rupee company

Shraddha Kapoor- starrer collected Rs 32.04 crore at the box office over the weekend. While critics have slammed "the half story and the half acting", trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted those numbers called it a "GOOD weekend" for the movie, which is based on Chetan Bhagat's 2014 novel of same name.

Even if it is half the commercial success it is projected to be, is likely to bring first bucks from a new revenue stream for a happening start-up.

The title credits of begin with " Entertainment Pvt Ltd presents". Bhagat himself is listed as a producer, along with veterans and

Entertainment (CBEPL) was floated by Bhagat and his wife in 2009 with a modest capital of Rs one lakh. Riding primarily on Bhagat's brand equity and his creative abilities, the one-man show has now grown into an enterprise with a networth of about Rs eight crore.

It has been reporting net profits of between Rs one crore and Rs 2.5 crore over the past few years. Though the objects of the company includes, "To produce, project, exhibit, broadcast, distribute and transmit the Motion Picture in all language versions theatrically, non-theatrically", so far 99 per cent of its revenues have come from television, talk show and brand promotion activities.

By its own standards, the last year has been only half good. In FY16, it booked a profit of Rs 1.07 crore, less than half the previous year when it reported Rs 2.5 crore.

Of the revenue from operations of Rs 1.35 crore, "television & talk show" accounted for Rs 1.29 crore in FY16. In comparison, the company had earned Rs 2.27 crore from this head in the previous year. Adding brand promotion earning of Rs 1.94 crore, the total operating revenues for FY15 stood at Rs 4.21 crore.

In FY13 and FY 14, CBEPL reported net profits of Rs 1.32 crore and Rs 1.29 crore, respectively. In these years, the company reported revenues of around Rs one lakh from sale of merchandise too.

These profits over the years have accumulated in the form of 'Reserves and Surplus' totaling Rs 7.39 crore in the company's latest balance sheet.

Bhagat's website says he has delivered over 300 talks in over 75 cities.

The bounce in 14-15 probably comes from the Motivation Series. Bhagat would deliver his speeches to audience as small as 25 to as big as 15,000. Clients included top corporate names and institutions such as Airtel, Aricent, Armed Forces Medical College, Birla Sun Life, BOC, Bosch, Career Launcher, Citibank, Dainik Bhaskar, Dell, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Eveready, Fortinet, HCL, Hindustan Times, HSBC, Hyundai, IBM, ICICI, Johnson & Johnson, Kotak, Maruti, Nasscom, National Defence Academy, Nokia, Reliance, Telegraph, Zoom and even the US Embassy.



"All of his sessions are customised for the particular audience he is addressing," his website claims.

Bhagat's career as a motivational speaker was his third coming of sorts.

Educated in and IIM-Ahmedabad, where he would meet his future wife, Bhagat was working in high streets of finance before shooting into the literary scene with his 'Five point Someone,' in 2004. The best seller's roaring success gave him a new career as a writer. Somewhere in the years after the global financial crisis, he quit his job. The corporate venture seems to have started soon after.

"Me becoming a speaker happened as an accident. I was asked to give a speech at Symbiosis University, Pune to the incoming batch of students. I gave a speech called 'Sparks', and put up the text on my blog. Somehow the speech connected with people, spread and became viral. It also gave me a new career as a speaker," Bhagat wrote in a covering letter for a brochure promoting his speeches.

An email sent to Bhagat's spokespersons on Sunday did not elicit any response. When called, the spokesperson said, "Chetan is not available now."

Three years ago, Bhagat had declared that he was turning producer himself after the success of movies made of his earlier books such as 2 States, and Kai Po Che. "Four out his five novels have been already adapted into successful Bollywood films," his website says adding, "and the others are in process of being adapted as well."