China approves Indian arecanut for imports

Here is some good news for farmers, who were under pressure due to steep drop in prices.

Arecanuts grown in India have received certification from China, and this opens up new markets for farmers. But the challenge remains the price, which is not workable for Karnataka growers because the production cost there is high, while it will help farmers in Assam.

M Suresh Bhandary, managing director, The Campco Ltd, a cooperative of and cocoa farmers, said arecanuts from the Shivamogga, Puttur and Coimbatore regions had been processed at Puttur and after certifying their quality, exported to China.

“Dry from India is a qualified product,” he said.

The Chinese have now shown interest in green tender arecanuts, which retain colour. The Chinese market favours the Mohitnagar variety for its quality, he added.

Bhandary said besides the domestic market, the export market had opened up. This will help them to balance whenever prices drops in domestic market. Till now they did not had an option.

He noted, currently the Chinese market is not looking attractive for the growers in Karnataka since the export market price is around Rs 50, whereas for growers in Assam it matches both production cost and gives decent margin.

production in Karnataka is estimated to be around Rs 220-270 a kg, while in Assam it is around Rs 160-220. Chinese firms have offered Rs 200 per kg.

Last year, the first consignment of 400 kgs tender arecanuts, used by Chinese in mouth fresheners, was shipped as samples to China. from China are working with Campco, a cooperative of and cocoa farmers, to source from India. The sample packs was dispatched for quality acceptance.

Campco will supply to (King of Taste), one of the largest mouth freshener manufacturers in China. Already the buyer has visited here and are happy with the raw material quality, said Bhandary.

There are more than 20 manufacturers of mouth fresheners across China. As more Chinese are using mouth freshers to quit smoking, the supply is not enough. Campco estimated demand in China is equivalent to 90% of India’s production.