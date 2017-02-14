China issues first quality certification for Indian arecanut

farmers, who were under pressure due to a drastic drop in prices, got some goods news with their produce receiving certification from China. This development opens up a new market for the farmers.

M Suresh Bhandary, managing director, said that selected tender from Shivamogga, Puttur and Coimbatore regions had been processed at Campco Puttur and, after certifying their quality at the Plant Quarantine Laboratory, the same had been exported to (King of Taste), China.

"Now, we are in receipt of their quality report as per the Agricultural Standard of the People's Republic of China and it states that the dry from India is a qualified product by overall merit," he said.

Their Chinese counterparts have now shown interest in the green tender arecanut, which retains its colour, he said, adding that the Chinese market favoured the Mohitnagar variety for its quality.

"In the face of various hurdles facing the market, farmers could find solace in the market demand for from China," he added.

Last year, the first consignment of 400 Kg of tender samples, which is used by Chinese in mouth fresheners, was shipped to China.

from China are working with Campco, a co-operative of and cocoa farmers, to source from India. The sample packs had been dispatched for quality acceptance.

Campco will supply Kou Wei Wang, one of the largest mouth freshener manufacturers in China. "Already, the buyer has visited here and are happy with the raw material quality," said Bhandary.

"However, the problem is price mis-match which is around Rs 50-60 per Kg lower than quoted, but as volume picks up this issue would be addressed," he added.

The Chinese buyers have indicated their preference for the first quality for their needs and have indicated a price of Rs 350-400 a kg.

The husk of tender nut is used widely in China to make mouth freshener and other edible items after due processing there. is grown to the tune of 1.22 lakh tonnes in the Hunan province of China annually, but the demand is estimated at around 7 lakh tonnes.

There are over 20 manufacturers of mouth fresheners across China. As more Chinese are using mouth freshers to quit smoking, the supply is not enough.

Earlier, Bhandary had said that the Chinese firm, which has signed a memorandum of understanding with Campco, was facing trouble in catering to the demand due to a lack of adequate raw material.

A major portion of this demand has been catered by Indonesia, where is a wild crop, Myanmar and other countries.

India's production is estimated to be around 7.03 lakh tonnes. Till few years back, this crop had been attractive; however, in recent times, the prices have dropped from nearly Rs 75,000 per quintal to almost Rs 25,000-30,000 due to imports. In fact, it was a major intercrop for coffee growers.

Besides, around 50,000 tonnes of production is getting added as more farmers are switching over from paddy to this crop, which is putting more

pressure on pricing.

As part of derisking strategy, the growers are now looking at export markets. Earlier, used to be exported to Pakistan, but in a very small quantity. This focus would also help growers in the eventuality of courts in India banning supari and gutka completely, he said.