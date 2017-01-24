China's rubber equipment leader eyes India

Hehigher, a leading Chinese equipment manufacturer, is seeking investment opportunities in India. Chinese companies look to Vietnam for such tie-ups due to ease of doing business, however, is looking for partnerships, joint ventures and even a processing facility in India. India’s natural plantations have attracted other Chinese companies, apart from Hehigher. At least four other Chinese equipment manufacturers that were part of a 70-member delegation at the India Expo 2017 are looking at India.

“India is a promising market with big opportunities as automobile ownership is growing rapidly,” said Wang Shuyun, general manager, & Plastic Equipment Manufacturing.

Jie Yubin, vice-director of the China National Chemical Information Centre, who led the delegation to the expo, said Chinese firms were looking at India, Thailand and Vietnam to get around their country’s shortage of natural rubber. The companies were looking at setting up processing facilities in India, besides supplying equipment and additives, and research and development, he added. Jie said this model was recently tried out by a few Chinese companies in Vietnam.

However, Vinod T Simon, executive director, Simmco & Plastic, who attended the expo, said there was no question of exporting from India because the country was facing a deficit. He said Chinese and Indian companies could collaborate over equipment and knowhow.