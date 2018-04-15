China's Xiaomi is riding on Make in India with supplier investment summit

Chinese smartphone player Xiaomi is riding on Make in India with its recent supplier investment summit, where it invited global suppliers to set up a local components ecosystem in India, to boost its own brand and give a thrust to the central initiative for manufacturing. The company says the objective of the summit was to encourage its global partners to set up local manufacturing plants and invest in India.

If the plan comes to fruition, it would help Xiaomi as well as boost the electronics manufacturing industry in India, it adds. Manu Jain, vice-president, Xiaomi, and ...