China to import $8 trn of goods in next 5 years: Foreign minister

Business Standard

Reuters  |  Beijing 

Wang Yi

China will import $8 trillion of goods and attract $600 billion of foreign investment in the next five years, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

China's overseas investment will reach $750 billion in the next five years, the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website, citing Wang at a conference in Vietnam.

Wang said China would widen market access and open up its financial sector.

The practices of unilateralism and protectionism would be a form of regression, and not only would they lead to a dead end, they would damage one's own interests, he said.

 

First Published: Fri, March 30 2018. 19:01 IST

