China to import $8 trn of goods in next 5 years: Foreign minister

-
ALSO READChina values India ties but firm on 'sovereign rights', interests: Wang Yi Chinese foreign minister indirectly accuses US of 'stirring trouble' in SCS Indian elephant, Chinese dragon must dance together to boost ties: China China warns of 'necessary response' in event of a trade war with US China kicks off parliament season to remove term limit for Xi Jinping
-
China will import $8 trillion of goods and attract $600 billion of foreign investment in the next five years, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.
China's overseas investment will reach $750 billion in the next five years, the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website, citing Wang at a conference in Vietnam.
Wang said China would widen market access and open up its financial sector.
The practices of unilateralism and protectionism would be a form of regression, and not only would they lead to a dead end, they would damage one's own interests, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU