Chinese connection: This auto maker's stock has jumped 630% in 17 months

Hyderabad-based Goldstone Infratech, an obscure player in the automobile industry, has delivered 630 per cent returns to investors in the past 17 months. Goldstone has partnered with maker and bagged large orders for electric buses, edging out like and

The Goldstone- combine has recently won orders for 290 electric buses from state transport undertakings. This is significantly higher than Tata Motors’ order win of 190 electric buses and Ashok Leyland’s 40 buses. BSE-listed Goldstone’s stock price has surged from Rs 25 in November 2016 when the partnership was announced to Rs 182 now, giving it a market cap of Rs 9 billion.

The company had no prior experience in automobiles. In the year ended March 31, 2017, 99 per cent of the Rs 1.04 billion sales revenues came from insulators manufactured for the power sector clients such as ABB, PowerGrid and L&T. The profit stood at Rs 60 million. One will wonder what made Warren Buffett backed BYD, said to be world’s biggest electric bus maker, partner with Goldstone.

N K Rawal, managing director at Goldstone, says the company has a ‘strategic partnership’ with BYD, which supports them in the manufacturing of buses and their after sales maintenance. “ was exploring the Indian market and they experimented with few initially. Their relationship was probably not successful. We also started in a small manner with them. And in a year they realised that we are bringing a lot more on the table as far as understanding of the Indian market and promotion of electric buses is concerned,” said Rawal.

Goldstone maintains that did not want someone with a strong financial muscle for Indian market. “They are not looking for money. They have enough to invest. They wanted a committed partner”, maintains Rawal. Goldstone imports batteries and other critical component needed for manufacturing of electric buses from

Many of Goldstone’s peers in the bus industry are wary about the China connection and even doubt the ability of Goldstone to execute the contracts it has bagged. “These contracts, if they are not delivered as promised, tend to skew the perception about the entire market, products and services. In addition, there are contracts where Indian tax payer funds are being used to subsidise already subsidised products from other countries,” said Karthick Athmanathan, head (EV and eMobility Solutions) at country’s biggest bus maker

Rawal defends the China angle. “ is a company out of China but it has investors from all over the globe...it is widely held outside China,” he said, adding that all worries are unfounded. Goldstone, which currently has a small assembly facility for buses outside Hyderabad, is spending Rs 5 billion to set up a greenfield bus manufacturing unit in Bangalore. The unit, capable of producing 1,500 buses a year, is expected to be operational anytime soon. Outside this unit, the company has invested another Rs 1 billion on electric bus capabilities.

Goldstone- claimed all e-bus orders from Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai, totalling 290 buses, under a gross cost contract (GCC) model. Based on the 35 per cent localisation clause, the company will get a sixty per cent subsidy or Rs 10 million (whichever is lower) on these buses, spread over a three year period. Subsidy and payment of bus price is linked to actual performance.

Rawal claims that his company has emerged the winner in GCC model since its buses are capable of a ‘significantly’ higher performance to competitors. “We were not able to match prices of competition (read Tata Motors) in case of outright purchase tenders since our buses are quite expensive at upfront cost. The cost over life cycle, however, is lower", he claimed. Rawal said the company will make ‘nominal’ profits in these orders and the focus is more on market creation for electric buses.

Some industry peers are also wary about the 35 per cent localisation claimed by Goldstone and insist that the company mostly assembles the buses after importing parts from Rawal, however, claims that the bus body, chassis, air conditioner, tyres, etc are sourced locally. “There is a clear plan to do full manufacturing in India but obviously we do not want to take risks with the quality or technology. We are identifying areas that can be done locally...in talks with local suppliers. In next one year the localisation should go up to sixty per cent”, he said.

Goldstone claims that its buses are ‘significantly’ superior to competition. Rawal said the twelve-metre electric bus can run for 300 kilometres with air conditioning upon a single charge while those of rivals cannot even do half. “Our buses are not meant to be a showpiece. These are for actual running and wherever running is higher we are competitive. We cannot sell at low price as it is an expensive product. The feature and specs are similar to or even better than Volvo”, said Rawal.

But where is the profitability. The company has delivered 31 buses to Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation and Mumbai’s BEST last year and got close to one-third of revenue from buses. In the nine months ended December 2017, the company’s revenue has grown 71 per cent to Rs 1.3 billion though profit remained flat at over Rs 30 million. Rawal said the company is in an investment mode and is spending on exhibition and offering buses for trials. “You will see an impact on bottomline in FY19,” he added.