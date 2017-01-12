Company
Chinese firm XCMG partners with Schwing Stetter to set up $150-mn plant

The facility will manufacture construction and material handling machineries

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Chinese firm XCMG partners with Schwing Stetter to set up $150 mn plant

XCMG China, one of the leading construction machinery companies, has partnered with Schwing Stetter India, a leading concrete equipment manufacturing company, to set up a new facility in India. Schwing Stetter is part of XCMG group.

The $150-million facility will manufacture construction and material handling machinery. Company officials said that the location is not yet identified but it will be in South India and Chennai got better chances due to its proximity.

The company plans to export made-in-India products to the neighbouring countries from the new facility.

Wang Min, Group Chairman of XCMG China said, "We have been eyeing the robust Indian market for the past few years, because of the vast potential it possesses. 
 
"Moreover, our strategic partnership with Schwing Stetter who is already a pioneer in the Indian construction space is extremely valuable to us at this key juncture. We are sure that our products will reach the right audience in the Indian market through this partnership," said Min. 

Schwing Stetter India has always lead the Indian concreting industry with their strong market proposition. Additionally, the strong management capabilities will help XCMG to meet their growth targets and expectations in the Indian market as well, said Anand Sundaresan, chairman, Schwing Stetter Sales & Services.

"We are happy to be associated with XCMG to grow our businesses in the Indian market. Aligning with the Make-in-India initiative, our new facility will now manufacture construction equipment and material handling products, thus enabling us to widen our product range. Our extensive reach across India will help us build brand XCMG in the country," he added. 

