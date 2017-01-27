Chinese investors wary of hyped-up Indian start-ups, look for hidden gems

It was founded in 2015 by two Chinese entrepreneurs, Li Jian
and Jason Wang. Li Jian
is an experienced hand in India
where he was the public affairs manager for Huawei. From negotiating with telecom authorities to resolve security concerns to easing visas for Chinese visitors, he was at the centre of building new business relations between the giant neighbors. Later, he headed the Chindia chamber of commerce and set up consultancy firm Draphant to help Chinese enterprises enter the Indian market. ZDream is his latest venture.
His co-founder at ZDream Ventures, Jason Wang, had a different, but equally insightful grounding on the scene in India
as chief correspondent in Delhi for China
Radio between 2010 and 2013. He later co-founded tech media site GI Gadgets in Beijing.
Compared to China, the start-up culture in India
is still in a junior status.
Their first investment in India
was Gurgaon-based Milkbasket, an interesting play in the grocery delivery space which saw some big flameouts last year, such as the closure of PepperTap. Milkbasket, on the other hand, claimed to have achieved positive unit economics within nine months by choosing to limit itself initially to a few products and growing from one locality to another instead of mass scaling.
“We deliver in clusters of households, so we can deliver a large number of orders at a low cost like a newspaper vendor,” Milkbasket CEO and co-founder Anant Goel had explained to Tech in Asia. It seems like a made-for-India
model.
This is an excerpt from Tech in Asia. You can read the full article here
