Chinese investors wary of hyped-up Indian start-ups, look for hidden gems

are finding different ways to discover India. Take the case of based in and Gurgaon.

It was founded in 2015 by two Chinese entrepreneurs, and Jason Wang. is an experienced hand in where he was the public affairs manager for Huawei. From negotiating with telecom authorities to resolve security concerns to easing visas for Chinese visitors, he was at the centre of building new business relations between the giant neighbors. Later, he headed the Chindia chamber of commerce and set up consultancy firm Draphant to help Chinese enterprises enter the Indian market. ZDream is his latest venture.

His co-founder at ZDream Ventures, Jason Wang, had a different, but equally insightful grounding on the scene in as chief correspondent in Delhi for Radio between 2010 and 2013. He later co-founded tech media site GI Gadgets in Beijing.

Compared to China, the start-up culture in is still in a junior status.

Their first investment in was Gurgaon-based Milkbasket, an interesting play in the grocery delivery space which saw some big flameouts last year, such as the closure of PepperTap. Milkbasket, on the other hand, claimed to have achieved positive unit economics within nine months by choosing to limit itself initially to a few products and growing from one locality to another instead of mass scaling.