Chinks open in Coal India's near monopoly

and Singareni Collieries, both government-owned, together rule the market for this product; the former has 80 per cent of it.

Earlier this month, Union coal secretary said the coming year would mark the return of private commercial mining of coal, after 40 years. The government will be allocating four blocks for private commercial mining.

However, the government-owned behemoth has 413 mines, producing 530 million tonnes (mt) a year. According to senior officials, their very size gives an edge over any other entrant. "No company can match our production. Thus, we will continue to retain market leadership position and prices will also depend on our reaction to market conditions," said a top executive.

At the best, he says, private players will be able to produce only four to five per cent of their output.

Recently, keeping with global trends, raised its coking coal prices by 20 per cent, and revised the steel and direct feed grades at par with import prices. Analysts expect private to follow Coal India's pricing trend in the initial years of operation.

"For at least three-four years after private start selling, prices will be the benchmark," said an analyst with

Another senior official said although the mining segment was being opened, private would be more interested in short-term supply agreements. This allows greater flexibility in reacting to global trends and to earn higher margins, while will continue to focus on long-term supply agreements. The latter warrant higher and steady offtake.

However, it is in the auctions where will have to seriously compete against private and a price war is likely here.

Recently, faced with stagnated demand from the power sector, its key customer, has been using the auction route to clear its stock and earn better margins. During April-December, the company sold 64.7 mt via the e-auction route, 41 per cent higher than what it sold during the same months of the previous financial year. However, sales volume from long-term fuel supply agreements dipped by 4.5 per cent to 313.5 mt in the same period.

Interestingly, while e-auction sales comprised 12 per cent of the total sales portfolio during the nine months ending December 2015, it rose to 16.5 per cent during the first three quarters of the current financial year.

"Coal India's dependence on e-auction is increasing and will go up in the coming days. It will be interesting to see how the company fights it out with private players later on the e-auction front," an analyst said.

The company is also focusing on better quality and control grade slippage. Company officials and analysts alike opine it will take four to five years at least for private to commence operations after the blocks for commercial mining are allotted. So, will have ample scope to correct itself and maintain hegemony.

