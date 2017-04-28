Chola Finance net profit up 14% to rs 221 cr

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has posted a growth of 13.8 per cent in net profit at Rs 220.53 crore during the quarter the ended in March this year as compared to Rs 193.79 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total income from operations stood at Rs 1,222.34 crore as against Rs 1141.24 crore in the corresponding period in FY16, thereby, registering an increase of 7.1 per cent.

The company has over 700 branches across India with assets under management above Rs 35,000 crore.