Chqbook: Betting on the market for loan servicing

Abishek Khanna, a non-resident Indian (NRI) based in America, wanted to buy a house in India. He had no idea about loan rates in India and the process involved in approval. So, the NRI turned to Chqbook; he got his house. Chqbook is a Gurgaon-based financial technology start-up. It is a marketplace for financial products, bringing under a single platform – both online and offline — banks and non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), its own loan servicing experts and customers. “Chqbook was founded to ensure a seamless end-to-end experience for every customer ...