Business Standard

Christmas sale: GoAir offers special fares starting at Rs 999

You can fly across 23 sectors at the special fares

IANS  |  Mumbai 

A GoAir aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore

Budget passenger carrier GoAir on Wednesday said that it has launched "Christmas campaign flat fares" starting at Rs 999, all inclusive).

"GoAir has initiated this lowest fare offer for their customer to kick-start their holiday plan for the coming year. GoAir has been consistent in providing flexibility of choice to their customers along with convenient and affordable flying experience, during the festive season," the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, passengers can fly across all 23 sectors of its operations at the special fares in the period from January 9 to April 15, 2017 after booking the tickets between December 21 to 31.

The offer follows similar scheme by other domestic passenger carriers on the account of upcoming holiday season.

 

