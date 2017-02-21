Ciaz, Ertiga in demand? Sales of Maruti Suzuki's smart hybrid vehicles soar

Automobile major on Monday said its (SHVs) have crossed cumulative sales of 100,000 units this month.

The company offers the smart hybrid options in its sedan and MPV (multi-purpose vehicle)

"Both SHVS and SHVS are high on fuel efficiency, come with reduced running costs and lower levels of CO2 (carbon dioxide) emission, thus making these popular among customers," R S Kalsi, executive director, marketing and sales, said in a statement.

"The response we have received for SHVS equipped and encourages us to continue to invest in new technologies that support the environment while benefiting the customer," added Kalsi.

The SHVs has a certified fuel efficiency of 28.09 km per litre, while SHVs has a fuel milage of 24.52 km per litre.

According to the company, the SHVs equipped vehicles features advance technologies such as the "idle start stop", "engine assist" and "brake energy regeneration".