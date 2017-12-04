Cipla battles perceptions in a new campaign

For a while now pharmaceutical companies have been taking the direct route to the customer, bypassing doctors or stepping neatly around them in their communication to build their brand identities beyond the drugs in their portfolio.

With its latest campaign Cipla is doing the same, hoping to expand its reach and recall in respiratory diseases, a category that has the lion’s share of revenues in its drugs’ portfolio. Breathlessness, asthma and a string of respiratory ailments has been on the rise in India as cities face severe pollution challenges and as lifestyle ...