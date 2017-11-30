Cipla gets WHO nod to sell drug that prevents TB in HIV patients

Drug major on Thursday said it has received approval from the World Organisation (WHO) for Q-TIB, a combination drug indicated to help prevent infection in people living with HIV.



is a novel fixed-dose combination in a single tablet and it is for the first time that such a combination has been made available in the world.



The company will market the product globally, said in a statement.will help prevent infection in people living with HIV as they face a challenged immune system and are prone to infections, which constitute the major source of premature deaths among them.As per WHO's Global TB Report, 2016, about one million people died of AIDS-related illness. Most of them succumbed to infections, and among them, 4 lakh died ofwere trading 1.31 per cent down at Rs 600.55 apiece on on Thursday.