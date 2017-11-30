Cisco's John Chambers buys stake in Indian speech analytics firm Uniphore

John Chambers, the executive chairman of has picked up 10 percent stake in Indian speech analytics and virtual assistant firm Software Systems. The company closed the Series B funding round.

will utilize new funds to deepen core research driving product enhancement, upgrade its customer service infrastructure, expand its sales reach to newer geographies and recruit new talent to support its rapid growth.

"The company was able to foresee the growing need for deep technology in the area of speech recognition and gas innovated ahead of market to capture this significant opportunity," Chambers said. This is his first investment in a startup outside of US.

Uniphore's investors include Chambers, Kris Gopalakrishnan, IDG Ventures India, Indian Angel Network, YourNest Angel Fund and Ray Stata. It has worked with over 70 enterprises and served over four million end users.