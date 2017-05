Citi bank's Aditya Narain to join Edelweiss

At Edelweiss, he will report to Nischal Maheshwari, head of institutional equities

At Edelweiss, he will report to Nischal Maheshwari, head of institutional equities

has appointed Citi bank India Managing Director as the head of research for its institutional equities business. At Citi bank India, too, Narain was the head of research. At Edelweiss, he will report to Nischal Maheshwari, head of institutional equities.

BS Reporter