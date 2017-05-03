Citi's Aditya Narain to join Edelweiss

has appointed Aditya Narian as the head of for its business. Narian will join the domestic brokerage from India, where he was the managing director and head of He will report to Nischal Maheshwari, head of at

“The appointment further enhances our equity team’s capabilities... His equity insights and skills in this area are uniquely placed to help the company as it continues to focus on strong for better client satisfaction,” said Maheshwari.

“ is well-known for its in-depth and unmatched capabilities to offer a truly holistic customer-focused proposition in the market. I am excited and look forward to join a company of this stature,” said Narian. He is an MBA graduate from FMS Delhi and a BA graduate in economics from SRCC, Delhi. Narain also holds a agree.