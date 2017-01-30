Clean India Mission: Three PSUs spend more than private sector on CSR

MCA data also shows 58% cent of companies didn't spend anything on any form of CSR in 2014-15

Data obtained by Business Standard through Right to Information (RTI) shows that just three Public Sector Units (PSUs) contributed almost 60 per cent the spending under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the Swachh Bharat Kosh (Clean India Fund). The Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission) is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet scheme and one of the first to be announced after his government assumed power in 2014. Data provided by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to an RTI request shows that a total of 91 companies, including private and public, contributed Rs 121 crore ...

Sai Manish