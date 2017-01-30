Clean India Mission: Three PSUs spend more than private sector on CSR

Data obtained by Business Standard through Right to Information (RTI) shows that just three Public Sector Units (PSUs) contributed almost 60 per cent the spending under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the Swachh Bharat Kosh (Clean India Fund). The Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission) is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet scheme and one of the first to be announced after his government assumed power in 2014. Data provided by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to an RTI request shows that a total of 91 companies, including private and public, contributed Rs 121 crore ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?