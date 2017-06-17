CloudWalker Cloud TV: Discover new content

The best part is that you can directly stream stuff from your Apple devices to the TV

The best part is that you can directly stream stuff from your Apple devices to the TV

The CloudWalker 65-inch Cloud TV 65SU-C (Rs 1,35,990) is a big, curved LED TV that can’t be mounted on a wall. Its finish and design also looks dated. The TV boots up quite fast and the CloudWalker interface is user-friendly. Its big remote with multiple buttons may look daunting, but is easy to use, especially when the air mouse function is turned on. To test the TV, I watched a couple of UEFA Champions League matches on it; the HD pictures were good and the sound was loud and clear to provide the right ambience to my medium-sized hall. A 4K Blu-Ray of Frozen produced good ...

Abhik Sen