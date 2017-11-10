Airtel is best play on India mobile consolidation and data boom: CLSA

Global brokerage on Friday upgraded terming it "best play on mobile consolidation and data boom." The brokerage increased the price target on the stock to Rs 640, implying a 27.5 per cent upside over last closing price of Rs 502.

is the second foreign brokerage after to have raised its price target of this week. On Wednesday, the US-based brokerage upgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'underweight', besides increasing the price target to Rs 500 from Rs 290.

"India's mobile consolidation and data boom have revived Bharti Airtel's growth. The industry leader should enjoy a 21 per cent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) in mobile Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) over FY18-FY21. Its domestic non-mobile businesses add scale, while Africa has turned profitable and free-cash flow is positive," said analysts Deepti Chaturverdi and Akshat Agarwal in a note.

The Indian telecom space is witnessing consolidation with smaller players either merging or shutting shop amid heightened competition triggered by the disruptive entry of Reliance Jio- the telecom arm of country's largest company Reliance Industries.

" mobile consolidation has accelerated with the sector heading towards a three-player oligopoly. Consolidation and Reliance Jio's tariff revisions should improve pricing, while rising 4G data adoption and unlimited plans will boost Arpus (average revenue per user)," says

"We forecast mobile-data subscribers to grow by 75 per cent to 707 million by FY21, besides managing a 52 per cent penetration. With spectrum and execution edge, will remain the industry leader and deliver a 13 per cent mobile-revenue CAGR and a 21 per cent mobile Ebitda CAGR over FY18-21," adds the brokerage.

The Street has already started pricing in some of the positives. Since October 1, shares of have rallied 30 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex has gained 6 per cent during the same period.