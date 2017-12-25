CMA CGM to get into cold chain, warehousing

With logistics being granted formal infrastructure status, French port operator CMA CGM (already present in India) plans to enter the warehousing and cold chain segment in the country. “We are in discussion with multiple players for investment in warehousing, cold chain and green supply chain (electric vehicles/renewable packaging materials),” Audrey Dolhen, managing director of CMA CGM Agencies (India) told Business Standard. The company has six container freight stations in India, mostly around port terminals.

