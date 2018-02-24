COAI rebuts Jio; says 'differences' are with regulator TRAI's orders

Industry body today returned fire in the ongoing stand off with Reliance Jio, saying its "differences" are with regulator TRAI's orders, not with a specific operator, and it is duty-bound as an association to raise concerns on growth of the sector. The rebuttal comes after Reliance termed as "defamatory" and "malicious"recent allegations by the Cellular Operators Association of India's (COAI) that indicated that orders by the (Trai) are favouring the newcomer. "Our differences are with the orders ofthe regulator and not with any specific operator.

Our intention is not to aggrieve any Individual operators are free to pursue the interests of their own company vigorously under the framework of the laws of the land," Director General, said in a statement. Incidentally, has demanded that both and Mathews tender public apology within 48 hours over the industry body's allegations dated February 20. statement today further said, "However, the regulator's role is to ensure the competing claims of are appropriately handled in the interest of the entire industry. This is the mandate of the TRAI Act, which specifically tasks it with ensuring the orderly growth of the industry." emphasised that as an industry body it raises concerns over various issues. " ...we raise our concerns, as any relevant should, for the growth and development of the sector and in the interest of the nation," said. The association argued that all its "other" member operators areunanimous in their support of COAI's position "with absolutely no exceptions". - which is also a member of - had yesterday claimed it was kept in the dark about the release issued by the trade body. Yesterday, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance had also launched a scathing attack on COAI, saying the body has become a mouthpiece of incumbents like and is issuing "defamatory" and "malicious" statements on Trai favouring it. issued a "motivated" press statement earlier this week alleging that the regulator Trai was favouring the new operator, had accused, adding that such remarks were meant to "devalue the esteem, regard and confidence enjoyed by Jio" and cause injury to its reputation. had warned that it "reserves its rights to initiate criminal and civil defamation proceedings, including damages, against both and incumbent dominant operators (IDOs)". The full-blown war of words has erupted in the sector after alleged that Trai's regulations, including its rules and definition of predatory pricing, had distorted the market. had also alleged that the orders appeared "to be strengthening the ambitions of one with deep pockets and monopolistic designs at the expense of other operators" although it did not name Reliance which has hit the hard by its aggressive pricing of mobile and data services.