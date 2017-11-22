COAI seeks more time from UIDAI for Aadhaar-based re-verification of SIMs

Cellular operators' body has asked the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for more time to operationalise new modes like for Aadhaar-based re-verification of mobile subscribers'



The current deadline is December 1.



"We are not ready. We have told the and the Department that timeframe which has been given to the operators from is unrealistic in terms of implementation that is being proposed," Director-General of Cellular Operators' Association of India Rajan Mathews told PTI.



is also pushing for SMS-based, to be included as part of the new mechanism, in which web-based and IVRS-based processes have been accorded the green signal.



Besides, it has flagged that (CAF) will need suitable modification under the new system, and operators will require at least 4-6 weeks after a key issues have been decided.



"Considering the technical changes that the operators have to undergo, the timelines for implementation of any such process should be realistic, at least 4-6 weeks from the date of the process being finalised and implementation orders issued by Department of (alongwith the new eCAF)," Mathews said in a letter dated November 20 to the



COAI, which represents majors like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular, said that the present will need to be modified as "it would not be possible for the service providers to fill many of the mandatory fields in the in an OTP-based process".



It said that modified is required to be issued by the DoT and "the same would need to be developed by the service providers and incorporated in their apps pan India".



The government announced last month that it would simplify the Aadhaar-based verification of existing by enabling OTP-based authentication.



service providers have been instructed to initiate a scheme to use based re-verification of mobile subscribers using IVRS or mobile app.



While the authentication of mobile phone number with Aadhaar, a process called re-verification, by visiting stores of firms will continue, the government has also ordered the companies to carry out the exercise at the doorsteps of the disabled, chronically ill and senior citizens.