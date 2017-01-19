Coal constrains Essar Power's Jharkhand project

Essar Power’s in is stuck for lack of despite a spurt in the fuel’s supplies in the country.

“The 1,200 MW is almost 50 per cent complete. It would have been completed by now but financial institutions have stopped disbursement of funds,” said KVB Reddy, chief executive officer, Essar Power.

Banks check for power purchase agreements and supply before lending to power generation projects. “If the blocks had been with us, the plant would have been operational," Reddy said.

had two blocks at Chakala and Ashok Karkata in Jharkhand, but they were deallocated on a order in 2014. The pit-head plant has 98 per cent of its power output tied up with and Jharkhand.

"We are waiting for linkages. We have sought extensions from the state governments for the power purchase agreements," Reddy added.

The plant requires 5.5 million tonnes of a year. "It is located in the middle of Central Coalfields Ltd. We understand a good amount of production has happened there. Surplus is available," he said.

Essar Power's application for supply is pending with the Centre. "We stand ahead of many players, and we should receive the linkage," Reddy pointed out.

The company's 1,200 MW coal-fed plant at Salaya in Gujarat is running on Australian and Indonesian coal. Another 1,010 MW captive plant for the oil refinery in Vadinar will be transferred to Rosneft after the completion of the Essar Oil sale.

For its 1,200 MW Mahan project in Madhya Pradesh, where one unit of 600 MW is working, is buying 2 million tonnes of through e-auctions. The price of at the pithead is Rs 1,100 a tonne, but taxes and transportation costs more than double it to Rs 2,800, according to Reddy.

bagged the Tokisud captive mine for the Mahan project last year. Reddy said the mine was likely to start production in three months. is investing over Rs 10,000 crore in the Mahan plant.

Reddy said private players had added a lot of capacity in the last few years. “ production in the last four years was not sufficient. This year, supply has improved, but there isn’t sufficient power demand,” he said.

“Once the government’s vision of 24x7 power for all by 2019 materialises, a good amount of transmission and distribution connectivity will have to take place. If these two things happen, stranded power plants will flare up,” he added.