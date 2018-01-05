Coal India annual production target kept at 630 mn tonnes in FY19: Centre

The government on Friday said that the annual production target of state-owned has been kept at 630 million tonnes (MT) for the upcoming financial year.



"As per Annual Plan proposal for 2018-19, the production target of (Coal India) has been kept at 630 MT (million tonnes) with five per cent growth over the target of 2017-18," Coal Minister said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.



Against the target of 408.6 MT, produced 385.6 MT of coal till January 1 in the ongoing financial year, the minister said.In the Annual Plan of for 2017-18, the production target has been pegged at 600 million tonnes.From the production level of 554 million tonnes in 2016- 17, the PSU has envisaged to enhance its coal output to one billion tonnes by FY'20.has identified mines with a production capacity of 908 million tonnes so far.Considering the demand for coal from various segments, while finalising the Annual Plan of 2017-18, was given the offtake target of 600 MT by the"In the period April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, offtake of 421.41 MT(provisionally) has been achieved," the minister said.In a bid to achieve the annual target, is required to increase its daily production to more than two MT during the remaining day of the ongoing financial year.