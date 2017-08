Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, said its first-quarter profit fell 23 per cent, missing analysts' estimates.

Profit fell to Rs 2,351 crore for the three months ended June 30, from Rs 3,065 crore a year earlier, the state-run company said on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a quarterly profit of Rs 2,662 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Coal production of the Kolkata-based company, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of India's output, fell to 118.84 million tonnes in the quarter from 125.67 million tonnes a year earlier.