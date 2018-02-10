Coal India Q3 net profit up 4% at Rs 30.04 bn, total income at Rs 224.8 bn

State-run miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Saturday reported a 4.21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 30.04 billion for the quarter ended December 2017. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.83 billion during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, said in a regulatory filing. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 224.84 billion.

It was Rs 230.64 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. said, revenue for the quarter is not comparable with the year-ago period on account of GST implementation from July 1, 2017. Production during the quarter stood at 152.04 million tons as against 147.73 million tons in the year-ago period. Total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 178.73 billion compared to Rs 189.07 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal. On standalone basis, net profit during the period was Rs 1.21 billion as against a loss of Rs 390.3 million a year ago.