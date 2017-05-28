Coal India's April coal despatch grows 6% to 45 mn tonnes

The overall despatch of coal
by state-owned Coal India
rose 6 per cent to 45.3 million tonnes last month.
Coal India
(CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal
production, had despatched 42.7 mt of the fossil fuel in April 2016, as per the latest government
data.
The overall figure for Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) in April increased 15.7 per cent from a year ago to 5.4 mt.
The supply at par is at a time when demand of coal
by the power sector has picked up on the back of economy
doing well.
Coal
Secretary Susheel Kumar had earlier said demand of coal
by the power sector had picked up since December.
A series of measures have been taken by CIL
to make more coal
available through the special forward e-auction scheme.
Besides, steps like reduced reserve price, earnest money deposit to make e-auctions attractive and no performance incentives on higher grades of coal
have also been taken up.
Coal India
is eyeing 1 billion tonnes of production target by 2020.
