Coal India sets up Control Cell to monitor critical stocks situation

In a bid to monitor the critical coal stocks situation in the country's power plants, has set up a round-the-clock at its office as well as all coal producing subsidiaries.

Gopal Singh, the newly appointed interim chairman of the company said, "It's an effort to rush coal to thermal power stations facing critical stocks and avoid stock crisis at any of the linked power stations. This is our commitment to consumers to address their problems on priority and provide feedback on the course of action taken. We plan to monitor production and despatch of coal closely".

The monitoring plan primarily aims at coordination with railways and power utilities and independent power producers.

It also encompasses coal production and transportation of coal from mines to the rail heads and other dispatch points including captive ones, movement of rakes with special emphasis on turn-around within free time loading allowed by railways, the condition of transport roads, crushing arrangements and hassle free functioning at weighing facilities.