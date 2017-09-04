Coal India: There's good news finally

For a stock which has lost almost a third of its market value from the highs seen in August last year and having touched its all-time intra-day low of Rs 234 on August 11, 2017, things may be turning around. Coal India’s (CIL's) dispatch numbers for August reflect a 19 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, and helped the company’s year-to-date run rate improve to 6.6 per cent. Although production still lags (down 0.9 per cent during the first five months of FY18) as CIL continues to liquidate inventory, August’s production was two per cent ahead of its ...