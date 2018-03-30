Coal India to keep prices lower than pvt miners under coal liberalisation

In face of a liberalised regime when private will be allowed to commercially mine and sell coal, state-run is aiming to keep its prices lower than the ones of private by effectively decreasing production costs and attain higher economies of scale.

With this strategy, the company thinks it will not only be able to retain its market leadership but it will also help in maintaining its customer base.

According to Gopal Singh, the company's chairman and managing director, has already been able to decrease production costs by Rs 53 a tonne by increasing the shifts in the mines which has resulted in reducing a higher proportion of costs as a result of an increased level of production.

"We are preparing ourselves to compete with the best of the world. We would avoid wastage and control controllable costs", Singh said adding that with the existing talent pool in the firm, is in a much better position to take on the competition.

The current production cost for is about Rs. 1,000 a tonne and analysts expect the cost of production for private miners to hover around Rs. 800 a tonne.

Singh said as the company is able to lower its costs, the prices can also thus be kept under control citing that Coal India's biggest advantage is higher economies of scale which the private miners or the new entrants will not have.

It has also opted for an ERP solution and would be placing the order for its implementation by the end of this month. An integrated would help the world's largest miner monitor and know every aspect of the input costs as well as provide information on production, logistics and coal movement on a real-time basis.

The top official claimed that prices are the cheapest in the world. "Even after revision, our ex-mine prices are lower by 42-64 per cent than the ex-port price of imported coal", he said.

On the other hand, the coal monolith has also recently got various environmental and forest clearances which were pending since months.

It received 14 environmental clearances in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year which is poised to add 48.29 million tonne (mt) of coal every year to its production capability. Additionally, it has also received 2311.59 hectares of forest land clearance.

"The results of these clearances will start reflecting Q1 of the next fiscal year onwards", Singh added.

Sector analysts said that for any new entrant in commercial coal mining, it will take atleast 5-6 years to operationalise in the first place and then another three years will be needed to run the mine under full capacity and attain economies of scale.

"Given such a timeframe, is expected to continue its dominance during these years and such a huge timeframe will also allow this company to adjust itself fast to any market dynamics. Atleast for the first 3-4 years after the private start selling coal, prices will be the benchmark", an analyst with Motilal Oswal said.

Typically, it is estimated that the auction process will take a year to conclude, land acquisition process for the mine will take another three years and setting up the infrastructure for mining will take another year.

" caters to nearly 80 per cent of the country's energy needs and hence enjoys a near-monopolistic status. It will be extremely hard for the new entrants to substantially challenge that monopolistic status with pricing", a sector expert said.