Coal India ups non-coking coal prices, expects to earn Rs 64 bn in Q4

As a measure to stave off the impact of higher cost after revising wages of around 300,000 coal workers, state-owned eventually raised non-coking coal by an average of nine per cent. The move is expected to cover the increased expenses while providing the company the headroom to step up capital expenditure for mining operations. Coal India's annual expenses increased by an estimated Rs 64 billion after it decided to revise wages for both the executive as well as non-executive employees. While it has provisioned around Rs 27 billion to meet the increased wages, it still faces a near 60 per cent cash crunch. Company officials are of the view that the increase would fetch Rs 64.21 billion of additional revenue next year, which exactly matches the hike in its annual outgo and thus only balances the deficiency in income-expenditure. "It is mostly revenue neutral in nature and would help to balance the increased outgo", a company official said. In October 2017, Business Standard first reported that the company is mulling to hike coal Although for the higher grades have been reduced by 2.1-4.7 per cent, the same has been increased sharply for the G6-G7 grade by 20.4-21.9 per cent. The price for coal sold in the G11-14 bracket has been increased by 13.5-17.9 per cent. The country's power and cement sector primarily uses coal in the G6-7 and G11-14 bracket.

The last revision of by happened in May 2016 when it was increased by 6.2 per cent on the average.

Wages and other employee benefit expenses account for 48 per cent of the total cost overhead of the company which has risen by over 49 per cent since 2011 at Rs 296.60 billion while the company's net profit dipped by nearly 15 per cent at Rs 92.66 billion during the 2011-2017 period.

Senior company officials said that post the wage revision and before taking a call on the price hike, various options including curtailing operating short-term and mid-term costs like closure of loss making mines, offering voluntary retirement scheme to curtail direct employees and opt for mine mechanisation, were considered. However, hiking the prices, by an average of 6-9 per cent was felt necessary to retain profitability.

Analysts are of the view that even after the hike in prices, Coal India's notified coal are still lower than the landing cost of imported coal and thus consumers would continue to stick to purchases from

"Moreover, the demand from power sector is still there and the future projects like rural electrification, fines on discoms in case of power shortage and others will drive demand in the mid-term. Thus sales are expected to remain stable", a senior executive said.

According to Icra, the price of thermal grade coal with gross calorific value of 3,100-4,300 kcal/kg for supply to power sector has been increased by about 15-18 per cent. Calculated alongwith the additional Rs 50 per tonne evacuation charge, the cost of thermal power generation is expected to increase by about 13-15 paise/unit.

While has lined up a massive Rs 150 billion as capital expenditure for mining and other operations, analysts had expressed concerns over financing these projects from the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in face of additional provisioning for the increased wage hike.

However, with the company arranging for an exact sum to make up for the wage outgo, analysts believe that the burden for provisioning has been neutralised providing the company ample scope to execute expansion plans to improve output.

Sources said the coal ministry has set a 630 million tonne production target for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The company's scrip rose by 5.63 per cent on the BSE to close at Rs 304.05 apiece on Tuesday after the price hike was announced.