Coal India will shut down high-risk mines beyond mitigation

State-owned Coal will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation, was informed on Monday.



"Coal Ltd (CIL) has graded all mines in high, moderate and low-risk categories. Mine-wise action plan to mitigate high and moderate risks and bring such mines into low risk category has been done by CIL," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the



Safety in coal mining is a priority for the Centre, the minister said, adding that has made it mandatory to annually conduct safety audit of all coal mines.In December last year, arm Eastern Coalfields saw Lalmatia mine collapse that claimed 18 lives.The incident took place on December 29 when a massive mound of earth came crashing down on excavators at the Lalmatia open cast coal mine, the worst such disaster in over a decade.