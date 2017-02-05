Coal shortage, procurement woes cost NTPC Rs 11,000 cr in 2010-16

Performance Audit Report covered fuel management of 13 out of 26 coal-based power stations of NTPC

The Performance Audit Report covered fuel management of 13 out of 26 coal-based power stations of NTPC

Auditor CAG has found that state-run shelled out an additional Rs 6,869.95 crore during 2010-16 for procuring domestic and missed out on garnering Rs 4,299.80 crore in revenues due to outages at power plants on account of fuel shortage.



Together, it costed the company close to Rs 11,000 crore during 2010-16, CAG noted.



"The company incurred additional expenditure of Rs 6,869.95 crore over 2010-16 in procurement of domestic even as it lost an opportunity to generate of Rs 4,299.80 crore due to full or partial outages of stations on account of shortage of coal," Comptroller and Auditor General of (CAG) stated in its report on NTPC's power plants.



The Performance Audit Report covered fuel management of 13 out of 26 coal-based power stations of and its Joint Ventures during the period from April 2010 to March 2016.



As per the report, during 2010-11 to 2015-16, 11 out of 13 stations covered, reported a generation loss of 19,546.26 million units with potential loss of Rs 4,299.80 crore.



It said that cost constitutes 60-70 per cent of the total generation tariff of coal-based power stations and has significant impact on cost of supply of power to consumers.



CAG took up performance audit of fuel management in based power stations of Ltd.



According to the report, supply of domestic to power stations was governed by National Distribution Policy (NCDP) of Ministry. Domestic was supplied to power stations by linkages established through Fuel Supply Agreements (FSAs) at prices fixed by Ltd (CIL).



However, it said that inadequate linkages of power stations, delay in signing of FSAs and intra-year shortfall in supplies led to procurement of at prices higher than the notified rates.



Power stations also incurred additional cost by way of performance incentives even for quantities within Annual Contacted Quantity (ACQ) and on deemed delivered quantities, premium on MoU procurement, e-auction etc, it said.



Besides, the power stations paid performance incentives for additional annual supplies even as they suffered generation loss due to intra-year shortfall in supply, it added.



CAG observed that though the company has been importing since 2005-06, no comprehensive policy for import of was devised resulting in non-uniform decisions regarding splitting of packages among bidders, qualification requirements, re-tendering and annulment of packages.



Imported was stored in the same yard along with domestic although the former has higher Gross Calorific Value (GCV), which affected the blending ratio of coal, it said



Besides, CAG found that despite very significant quality difference (GCV difference) between domestic and imported coal, the specific consumption of the power station was not significantly affected by a change in the quantity of imported blended.



It also said that instead of ascertaining transit loss of (difference between quantity of dispatched from the mines and quantity of received by stations) by weighing the railway rakes, an indirect method called 'volumetric method' was used.



There were also concerns regarding accuracy of the stock reported at the stations, considering that some stations reported bigger stocks than the storage capacity of yard, it added.

Press Trust of India