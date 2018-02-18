Coca-Cola and its bottling partners in India plan to invest $5 bn till 2020

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd, the bottling arm of Coca-Cola, has identified measures around product, distribution, digitisation, capability building and training as key to achieving its vision of becoming a $2.5-billion company by 2020.

The largest bottling unit of the US-based beverages, which had announced its goal in November, has also unrolled state-wise business plans this year. For India does not behave like one country but as an agglomeration of nations when it comes to food, drinks, language and choices, says the company’s CEO Christina ...