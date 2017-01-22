Coca-Cola India hires Shehnaz Gill as franchise head

Beverages major India has announced changes in its organizational structure by appointing Shehnaz Gill as franchise head ahead of implementation of that will convert the country into a 'single' national market.

Gill, who is an industry veteran, will take over the newly created role of Senior Vice-President for India.

As per the company statement, Gill will serve as the Franchise Head for all the 14 bottlers operating in India and will report to Venkatesh Kini, President, India and South West Asia.

India operates with 14 bottlers of parent The Company in India, one of which is a company owned bottling entity Hindustan Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

"Under the new operating structure effective January 2017, the franchise management function of India has been organized for geographical synergies instead of bottling territories," said Venkatesh Kini.

He further said that the company has built a solid foundation for our business over the last two decades, we are ready to embrace India as one national market with common commercial metrics, marketing calendars and market execution standards.

"This will drive productivity, reduce duplication, leverage technology, enable digitization and capitalise on the company's distribution scale," added Kini.

The new structure also enables the company's business to be a growth engine for Company by capitalizing on emerging opportunities like e-commerce, modern trade, new beverages and digitization, while continuing to build on its wide reach in traditional trade, the statement said.

Gill re-joins India system after serving as Vice President and General Manager, Upstate New York and Pennsylvania for Refreshments.

The new structure is only applicable to India and the operating structure Hindustan Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCB) remains intact.