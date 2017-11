Coca-Cola India on Tuesday unveiled a new variant of Thums Up, the brand’s first ever in 40 years.

Billed as a stronger drink in comparison to the flagship, the new product will help the beverage major fulfil its aim to take sales to $1 billion (or Rs 6,500 crore) in two years.





ALSO READ: Coca-Cola India to play by volume Thums Up, which is the country’s largest cola brand, currently has sales of around $800 million (or Rs 5,200 crore).

is the second brand after Maaza that Coca-Cola India has identified as potential billion-dollar brands from the country.