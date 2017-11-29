Coca-Cola, PepsiCo choose different paths to bottling business

Cola majors PepsiCo and Coca-Cola seem to share divergent strategies when it comes to bottling in India.

While PepsiCo exited operations in the north and east of India, rival Coca-Cola is streamlining its bottling operations to stay relevant with the times. In a statement on Tuesday, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the bottling arm of Coca-Cola India, said it was strengthening its sales and supply-chain functions, manufacturing a wider range of beverages from premium to value and merging the existing alternate beverage division into mainstream distribution to achieve its new ...