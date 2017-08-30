JUST IN
US firms most active investors in Indian start-ups
Business Standard

Coca-Cola's Quincey in India this week

Quincey will review the firm's operations under the new management as it seeks to transform itself

Viveat Susan Pinto 

Bottles of Coca-Cola are pictured in a cooler during a news conference in Paris, France

James Quincey, president and chief executive of Coca-Cola, will be in India this week on his first trip to the country. The visit, which begins on Thursday in Mumbai, comes four months after the British-born executive took over the reins of Coca-Cola from former CEO Muhtar Kent in May. 

Kent remains chairman of the board at Coca-Cola globally. Quincey is expected to visit Delhi on the second leg of his two-day tour, though it is unclear whether he will visit Bengaluru, where Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, the firm’s bottling arm, is based.
 
Quincey will review the firm’s operations under the new management as it seeks to transform itself, addressing new consumer trends, especially the need for healthier drinks.
First Published: Wed, August 30 2017. 01:57 IST

