Coca-Cola's Quincey in India this week

James Quincey, president and chief executive of Coca-Cola, will be in India this week on his first trip to the country. The visit, which begins on Thursday in Mumbai, comes four months after the British-born executive took over the reins of from former CEO Muhtar Kent in May.

Kent remains chairman of the board at globally. Quincey is expected to visit Delhi on the second leg of his two-day tour, though it is unclear whether he will visit Bengaluru, where Hindustan Beverages, the firm’s bottling arm, is based.



Quincey will review the firm’s operations under the new as it seeks to transform itself, addressing new consumer trends, especially the need for healthier drinks.