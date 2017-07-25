Cochin Shipyard IPO today even as shipbuilders paddle grim biz scenario

Realignments within the domestic shipbuilding industry have not improved business prospects for key players over the past four years.

While state-owned Cochin Shipyard is coming up with its initial public offer (IPO) today (July 25), efforts made by private shipbuilders to revive their businesses have largely been in vain.

"The government is trying to boost the domestic for quite some time now. It is due to this IPO that the sector has come into some limelight," Hitesh Avachat, deputy manager and group head (Shipping) at CARE Ratings, said. "Overall, otherwise, business prospects for the shipbuilding industry continue to remain dull in the short to medium term," he added.

Cochin Shipyard, the country’s largest public sector shipyard, will see a 10 per cent disinvestment by the government and a 20 per cent fresh issue of shares. After this IPO, the government will hold a 75 per cent share in the shipbuilder while the balance 25 per cent shares will be held by the public.

However, domestic private shipbuilders continue to grapple with the grim business climate despite restructuring. For instance, debt-laden Defence and Offshore Engineering, which was acquired by Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure in 2015, has been witnessing operational losses for the past two years.

Analysts, however, are of the view that buyouts in the sector are largely distress buys and do not signal any positive business outlook.

ABG Shipyard, on the other hand, is struggling to get a buyer for itself. Though the company is currently in talks with UK-based Liberty Group for a buyout, the latter is not the first buyer that has come to In the past, Germany-based Privinvest Holding was also in talks, which did not amount to anything at the end of the day, with the company. Debt-laden ABG is also part of the Reserve Bank Of India's (RBI's) list of that have been recommended for reference to the National Company Law Tribunal.

With the business climate remaining grim, locally as well as globally, for a longer-than-stipulated period and as orders for commercial vessels dry up amid oversupply, domestic private shipbuilders have realigned their business models to cater to government-funded defence contracts to tide over the situation.

Commercial shipbuilder Bharti Shipyard even got its name changed to Bharati Defence And Infrastructure to reiterate its business focus going ahead.

"Domestic shipbuilders have also moved into the shipping services segment by offering maintenance services for vessels, which was not part of their main business plan. This, too, has not helped them as vessel owners are so strapped for cash that even maintenance is not affordable at this juncture," said Avachat.

Industry officials were of the view that equity infusion is perhaps the only rescue option for the sector as any effort on the operational side will only come at a cost and none of the shipbuilders or ship-buyers are in a position to bear the cost in the current business climate.