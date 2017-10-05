Coffee Board of India gets starry eyed about branding

The Coffee Board of India is stepping out of its decades-old sedate and indistinct existence as a government-owned promotional platform. It has signed on P V Sindhu, P Gopichand and Prabhas and Rana Daggubatti from the Baahubali star cast as brand ambassadors for Indian coffee and plans to expand the iconic Indian Coffee House franchise, besides overhauling the look and ambience of the chain. But as it gets all set to shift gears on branding the brew, many say that the Board’s big challenge will be building an identity that resonates with young coffee drinkers and breaking through the ...