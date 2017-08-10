Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 net profit rises 51% at Rs 27 crore

Company
Uber India grew at over 100%, driven by UberPOOL, small cities expansion
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, which runs the popular Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain, today reported a 51.15% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 17.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.


Its total income from operations grew to Rs 830.41 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 755.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of year-ago period, Coffee Day Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

Expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 810.62 crore, as against Rs 749.39 crore a year ago.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises ended 1.90% down at Rs 237.70 on BSE.

