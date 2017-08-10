Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 net profit rises 51% at Rs 27 crore

Ltd, which runs the popular (CCD) chain, today reported a 51.15% increase in consolidated net to Rs 26.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.



The company had reported a net of Rs 17.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.



Its total income from operations grew to Rs 830.41 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 755.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of year-ago period, said in a BSE filing.Expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 810.62 crore, as against Rs 749.39 crore a year ago.Shares of ended 1.90% down at Rs 237.70 on BSE.

