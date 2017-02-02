Cognizant looks east: Expands operations in Hong Kong

Expects the new office would help to expand operations in Greater China

IT service provider Technology Solutions has expanded its operations in with a new office, to increase its operations in the Greater China region.



Jayajyoti Sengupta, Asia Pacific Head at said, “Hong Kong’s information and communication technology sector is among the world’s most advanced and that makes the city a great location for us to deliver mission-critical transformative services to our clients in Asia Pacific and elsewhere."



The expansion will enable Cognizant’s global, regional and local clients to leverage the technical and business capabilities available in the region while delivering deep local insights and time zone advantages to the company’s growing roster of customers in Asia Pacific.



currently employs more than 300 professionals in Hong Kong, delivering a broad range of services—across digital business, operations, and systems and technology—to more than 30 organisations in industry sectors such as financial services, insurance, retail, consumer goods, energy, utilities, and travel and hospitality, said the company in an announcement.



The company runs an active graduate recruitment programme in to hire entry-level technical and management talent from premier institutions and has been hiring graduates from institutions such as University, Chinese University, and City University.

Gireesh Babu