Solutions Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the provider benefited from lower compared with the year-ago period.



The company's net income rose 86 percent to $470 million, or 80 cents per share, from $252 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.





said its subsidiary in India repurchased valued at $2.8 billion from its in May last year. As a result of the transaction, the company said took an expense of $190 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose nearly 9 percent to $3.67 billion, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based from its and clients.



Revenue from its sector, which accounts for more than a third of its total revenue, rose 4.1 percent, and revenue from rose 9.5 percent in the second quarter.



Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share.