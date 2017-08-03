Cognizant Q2 net rises 87% to $470 mn on lower income tax

The company's net income rose 87 percent to $470 million, or 80 cents per share, from $252 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Cognizant
said its subsidiary in India repurchased shares
valued at $2.8 billion from its shareholders
in May last year. As a result of the transaction, the company said it
took an income tax
expense of $190 million in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose nearly 9 percent to $3.67 billion, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based services
from its financial
and healthcare
clients.
Revenue from its financial services
sector, which accounts for more than a third of its total revenue, rose 4.1 percent, and revenue from healthcare services
rose 9.5 percent in the second quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share.
