Cognizant Q2 net soars 86% to $470 mn, revises annual revenue guidance

IT services firm said second quarter profits rose 86 per cent to $ 470 million and revenue grew by 8.9 per cent to $ 3.67 billion as business grew across verticals.

Teaneck, New Jersey-based firm revised its guidance upwards for the year ahead at the lower end to 9-10 per cent ($ 14.70-14.84 billion) as against its previous forecast of 8-10 per cent growth. Shares of the company rose 3.1 percent at $70.66 in pre-market trading on the Nasdaq, where it is listed on Thursday.

Bloomberg estimates expected revenue to be $3.66 billion and profits at $ 535 million for the quarter.

For the third quarter ending September, said it expects revenues to be in the range of $3.73-3.78 billion. The company follows a January to December financial year.

" delivered strong second-quarter results, which reflect our continued progress in helping clients achieve the value of digitising their entire enterprises, or what we call being digital at scale," said CEO Francisco D'Souza. "We remain dedicated to accelerating our shift to digital services and solutions as we continue to invest in our core business and execute our margin improvement and capital return programmes."

The US-based Cognizant, which follows the model of Indian IT services firms, has four out of its five employees in low cost locations such as India.

The company's headcount reduced by 4400 people to 256,800 in the quarter to June over the previous quarter, joining firms such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Tech Mahindra, to show negative net hiring amid technology shifts towards cloud and digital. TCS' employee count dipped by 1,415 to 385,809, while Infosys it reduced its people strength by 1,811 to 198,553 in the quarter to June, compared to the previous quarter. Tech Mahindra saw staff strength reduce by 1713 to 115980.

Explaining the higher earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 this quarter compared to $0.41 in the year-ago period, said it had incurred an incremental income tax expense in the June 2016 quarter.

This was related to a one-time cash remittance of $2.8 billion from its India subsidiary to non-Indian entities, it said.

"Our strong balance sheet and cash flows continue to support both our capital return programme and our investments in the business to drive future growth," CFO said.