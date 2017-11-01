JUST IN
A combination of changes will help spur growth: Rujan Panjwani
Cognizant Q3 net up 11% at $495 mn, eyes 10% revenue growth in 2017

For the fourth quarter, it expects revenues to be in the range of $3.79-3.85 billion

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The US-based IT major Cognizant on Wednesday said its net profit has jumped 11.4 per cent to $495 million during September 2017 quarter from the year-ago period.

This is against a net profit of $444 million in July-September 2016, Cognizant said in a statement.

Cognizant, which follows January-December as a financial year, has a majority of its workforce in India.

The company's revenues rose 9.1 per cent to $3.77 billion in the third quarter, meeting its guidance range of $3.73-3.78 billion for the period.

Cognizant has also revised its revenue growth outlook for the full year to 9.5-10 per cent ($14.78-14.84 billion) compared to a previous forecast of 9-10 per cent growth.

For the fourth quarter, it expects revenues to be in the range of $3.79-3.85 billion.

"We are making consistent progress in executing the plan to accelerate our shift to digital services and solutions," Cognizant CEO Francisco D'Souza said.

Cognizant has systematically built the significant capabilities needed to help clients transform their business, operations, and technology models, he added.

"We believe our long-term relationships with clients and deep understanding of their priorities put us in a privileged position to help them adapt, compete, and grow," he said.
First Published: Wed, November 01 2017. 16:25 IST

