IT major has said that it will deposit $75 million (Rs 4.9 billion), representing 15 per cent of the disputed from the Department, to be kept in a The remaining amount would be marked under line. It has said that despite the department attaching its bank accounts, its operations remain unaffected.

On Tuesday, a single judge of the granted an interim stay on the I-T Department's proceedings, subject to the condition that the company pays 15 per cent of the and furnishes a bank guarantee or security by way of fixed deposit for the remaining anount. While directing a proper compliance to these conditions, the court lifted the attachment of bank account J P Morgan Chase Bank, Mumbai, enabling the company to pay the said amount.

The tax demanded by the department would be around Rs 32.66 billion, according to a calculation based on the amount is paying as 15 per cent.

“Our operations remain unaffected,” said Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer,

“This dispute is with respect to a lawful, fully reviewed and disclosed transaction, and we are pleased with today’s decision that restores appropriate due process. is committed to complying with the law in all jurisdictions in which we operate, and we will continue our defense against the assertions of the Indian Department in this and other tax disputes,” added the official.

The dispute involves the Indian Department’s recent assertion that it is owed additional taxes in connection with a 2016 $2.8 billion share buyback transaction undertaken by Cognizant’s principal operating subsidiary in India to acquire shares from the overseas shareholders.

In that transaction, which was undertaken after approval by the Madras High Court, paid approximately $135 million (Rs 9 billion) in Indian income taxes, which it believes are all applicable taxes owed according to Indian law, said the company.

The department has alleged that evaded (DDT) on some transactions the Indian entity has made while buying shares of the company from the Mauritius and US of These held 54 and 46 per cent shares respectively in Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd.

As per the department, DDT has to be paid on any distribution, or reduction of capital, to the extent of accumulated profits defined as dividends.

“The only exception to this is the buyback under section 77A of the Act and CTS (Cognizant) was not covered. Therefore CTS was required to pay DDT of more than Rs 25 billion in the FY 2016-17 itself but failed to pay,” it says.